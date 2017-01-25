Hundreds of Iowa firefighters receive inaccurate certifications
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,706 firefighters who received training certificates between 2012 and 2016 didn't actually get a passing score. There were 2,278 fire safety certificates were improperly issued between 2012 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
