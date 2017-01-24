Heavy Snow Targeting Northern Iowa

Heavy Snow Targeting Northern Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Winter weather will soon impact parts of Central Iowa. The main focus will be across Northern Iowa with the winter storm set to move through our state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King Liar 10 hr RuffnReddy 1
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 18 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC