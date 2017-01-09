Happening Today: Iowa lawmakers back to work
Following an election that gave them strong majorities in the state Senate and House, Republicans will take charge of the next session of the Iowa Legislature today with ambitious plans to restrict abortion, decrease collective bargaining power for unions and cut taxes despite looming budget constraints. Democrats don't hold a majority in either chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years, so they can do little to stop GOP lawmakers.
