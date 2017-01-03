Grassley looks to move the chains on Trump's Cabinet nominees

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst tweets Tuesday a photo and message: "Congrats to my friend @ChuckGrassley, Iowa's commonsense voice in the United States Senate, who was sworn in today!" U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst tweets Tuesday a photo and message: "Congrats to my friend @ChuckGrassley, Iowa's commonsense voice in the United States Senate, who was sworn in today!" U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is committed to helping President-elect Donald Trump efficiently assemble his Cabinet, beginning with Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.