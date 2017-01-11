Governor Calls For Water Quality Funding
In his State of the State address, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad praised Iowa agriculture and energy production, but says there's still work that can be done. Governor Terry Branstad delivers the Condition of the State address at the State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC