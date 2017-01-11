Governor Calls For Water Quality Funding

Governor Calls For Water Quality Funding

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

In his State of the State address, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad praised Iowa agriculture and energy production, but says there's still work that can be done. Governor Terry Branstad delivers the Condition of the State address at the State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... 9 hr Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC