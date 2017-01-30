Gophers football: Previous UMN commitments go to Iowa, Indiana
Two cornerback recruits who pledged to former Gophers football coach Tracy Claeys have moved on Monday to other programs in the Big Ten. Trey Creamer flipped to Iowa, while Raheem Layne decided to go to Indiana, they each announced Monday on Twitter.
