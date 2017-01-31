GOP lawmakers OK bill to defund Planned Parenthood in Iowa

Planned Parenthood supporters dressed in pink head to a meeting as opponents dressed in black as they sing before a Senate committee meeting on a bill that would defund Planned Parenthood, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood opponents pray with Pastor Terry Amann before a Senate committee meeting on a bill that would defund Planned Parenthood in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.