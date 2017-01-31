GOP lawmakers OK bill to defund Planned Parenthood in Iowa

Iowa will pass up millions in federal dollars in order to remove state funding for Planned Parenthood under a bill approved Tuesday by a group of Republican lawmakers, and the measure has strong support in the new GOP-majority Legislature. The 8-5 vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee followed hours of stalled debate over the measure, which proposes creating a state-run program that distributes money for family planning services to organizations that don't provide abortions.

