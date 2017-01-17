Funding problems could delay Iowa education plans
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad delivers his annual condition of the state address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature Jan. 10 at the Statehouse in Des Moines. DES MOINES - Two education initiatives created to improve Iowa schools could be at risk of delay or even scuttled due to budget shortfalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC