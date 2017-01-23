Flu running course through southeast Iowa

It's that time of year again, and the sounds of sneezing, coughing and hacking are becoming more akin to white noise as influenza and other flu-like viruses make their way through the community. People with influenza are contagious up to 48 hours before they begin to experience symptoms, such as a cough, runny or stuffy nose, soar throat, fever and body aches.

