First-generation Americans in Iowa ca...

First-generation Americans in Iowa caught in the middle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Osky News

You're becoming too Americanized, Nickie Nguyen's parents told her when she didn't speak Vietnamese as well as the other Vietnamese children around her in Des Moines. You're not Dominican enough, University of Iowa student Geordano Liriano was told by older people when he couldn't say a certain Spanish phrase correctly when visiting the Dominican Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC