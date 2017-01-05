Fire trucks freeze leaving home a total loss
They had to wait another ten minutes for another department to show up, but by then, it was too late. KWWL talking with Waterloo's Fire Department to find out what they can do to prevent this from happening here, when they battle flames in freezing temps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC