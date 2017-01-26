Family vacation leads to 'Family Feud' appearance for Iowans
A Johnston family is set to appear on "Family Feud" after auditioning in Kansas City last year. The Smaha family, comprised of father Jeff, sons Tyler, Josh and Ryan and daughter-in-law Amber, was selected after beating out 500 other families during the audition process and was sent to Atlanta for filming.
