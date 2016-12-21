Donors To Iowa Governor's 2015 Inaugural Fund Remain Secret

A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad missed a legal deadline for disclosing the names of donors who paid for his 2015 inaugural celebration, keeping them secret even as he prepares to become the U.S. ambassador to China. Tax experts say the lack of disclosure could subject the charity to IRS penalties of $100 per day retroactive to Nov. 15, when the information was due.

