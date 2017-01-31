Dems force delays in votes on Price, Mnuchin, Sessions

Democrats forced delays Tuesday in planned Senate committee votes on President Donald Trump's picks for Health and Treasury secretaries and attorney general, amid growing Democratic surliness over the administration's aggressive early moves against refugees and an expected bitter battle over filling the Supreme Court vacancy. Democrats abruptly boycotted a Senate Finance Committee meeting called to vote on Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., the Health nominee and Steve Mnuchin, Trump's Treasury selection, saying both had misled Congress about their financial backgrounds.

