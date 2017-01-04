Democrat announces run for 2018 Iowa Governor
A Democrat has thrown his hat in the ring and become the first person to announce their candidacy for the 2018 race for Iowa Governor. Rich Leopold made the announcement on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|22 hr
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC