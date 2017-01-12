Defunding Planned Parenthood could ha...

Defunding Planned Parenthood could harm Iowa social program

10 hrs ago

In a Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad delivers his annual condition of the state address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. According to budget projections reviewed by The Associated Press, Branstad has recommended taking $2.8 million previously given to child and family services so it can be redirected to create a roughly $3.3 million program that distributes family planning money to organizations that do not perform abortions.

