Defunding Planned Parenthood could harm Iowa social program
Iowa's governor has proposed cutting funding for needy kids as part of his plan to defund Planned Parenthood, a rare step even as Republican-dominated states grapple with whether to sacrifice federal dollars in order to lessen the organization's influence. According to budget projections reviewed by The Associated Press, Gov. Terry Branstad has recommended taking $2.8 million previously given to child and family services so it can be redirected to create a roughly $3.3 million program that distributes family planning money to organizations that do not perform abortions.
