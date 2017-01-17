CROOTIN': Iowa Football Secures Verbal Commitment from 2018 OL Jeff Jenkins
National Signing Day is coming up quickly for students who will be attending college in the upcoming academic year, but the pieces are already starting to fall into place for Iowa's 2018 recruiting class, as Iowa has secured a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins from Crystal Lake, Illinois. Jenkins, a 6'4", 260 lb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
