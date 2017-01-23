CROOTIN': Iowa Football One of Three Finalists for 2017 Linebacker Thomas Johnston

Iowa has officially made the list of three schools that are still in contention for four-star linebacker Thomas Johnston, and the Hawkeyes have to feel pretty good about their chances of landing the Spanish Fort, AL native, who is their top remaining target that will help complete their 2017 class. It was previously assumed that while Johnston has offers from numerous schools, Iowa and Auburn were the two in the best position to land the talented athlete.

