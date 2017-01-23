CROOTIN': Iowa Football One of Three Finalists for 2017 Linebacker Thomas Johnston
Iowa has officially made the list of three schools that are still in contention for four-star linebacker Thomas Johnston, and the Hawkeyes have to feel pretty good about their chances of landing the Spanish Fort, AL native, who is their top remaining target that will help complete their 2017 class. It was previously assumed that while Johnston has offers from numerous schools, Iowa and Auburn were the two in the best position to land the talented athlete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC