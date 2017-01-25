Crews cleaning up diesel spill from p...

Crews cleaning up diesel spill from pipeline leak in Iowa

9 hrs ago

Work crews are cleaning up a spill of more than 60,000 gallons of a diesel mix from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the leak from a 12-inch Magellan Midstream Partners pipe was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday north of Hanlontown.

