Court upholds Iowa man's conviction based on selfie with gun
A Des Moines man's Facebook photo of himself with a gun and his posts about being involved with guns and gangs were sufficient enough evidence to justify his illegal gun possession conviction, even though he claimed the gun was a fake, a federal appeals court ruled. Although investigators didn't find the .45 caliber handgun Christopher Payne-Owens was holding in a photo he posted in November 2012, there was sufficient evidence to support the jury's verdict it was real, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.
