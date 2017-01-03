Court upholds Iowa man's conviction based on selfie with gun

A Des Moines man's Facebook photo of himself with a gun and his posts about being involved with guns and gangs were sufficient enough evidence to justify his illegal gun possession conviction, even though he claimed the gun was a fake, a federal appeals court ruled. Although investigators didn't find the .45 caliber handgun Christopher Payne-Owens was holding in a photo he posted in November 2012, there was sufficient evidence to support the jury's verdict it was real, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.