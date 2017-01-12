Court upholds firing of Iowa judge who criticized governor

A court has upheld the firing of a judge who helped expose improper political pressure in Gov. Terry Branstad's administration, agreeing with an arbitrator she lied to get her daughter state-funded health benefits. Iowa district judge Douglas Staskal Thursday rejected a union's arguments the arbitrator who upheld Susan Ackerman's January 2015 firing was biased and lacked "substantial evidence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.