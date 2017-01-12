Court upholds firing of Iowa judge who criticized governor
A court has upheld the firing of a judge who helped expose improper political pressure in Gov. Terry Branstad's administration, agreeing with an arbitrator she lied to get her daughter state-funded health benefits. Iowa district judge Douglas Staskal Thursday rejected a union's arguments the arbitrator who upheld Susan Ackerman's January 2015 firing was biased and lacked "substantial evidence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC