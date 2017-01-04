Container company could build $73 mil...

Container company could build $73 million facility in Iowa, add hundreds of jobs

A Massachusetts-based company says it hopes to build a manufacturing and distribution center in Davenport that eventually will employ 500 people. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Tuesday that plastic-container company Sterilite wants to build a $73 million facility on 160 acres of land.

