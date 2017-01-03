Class-action lawsuit filed over lottery scandal

A proposed class-action lawsuit argues that thousands of lottery players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's long-running scheme to rig jackpots should be reimbursed for their losing tickets. A proposed class-action lawsuit argues that thousands of lottery players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's long-running scheme to rig jackpots should be reimbursed for their losing tickets.

