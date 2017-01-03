Burlington man gets life for girlfrie...

Burlington man gets life for girlfriend kidnapping, attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A Burlington man accused of refusing to let his 16-year-old girlfriend leave then using a machete and skateboard to attack her has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, a required sentence in Iowa for first-degree kidnapping. The Hawk Eye reports that as 21-year-old Dakota Poland was sentenced Friday he repeatedly interrupted attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC