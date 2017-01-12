Branstad announces final agenda

Gov. Terry Branstad announced Tuesday in his Condition of the State address - delivered at a joint session of the Legislature - a sensible plan of action for 2107. The governor's vision for the year ahead and beyond gives a high priority to: a Enhancing readiness of Iowans for success in the 21st-century world by improving the availability of computer education in grades kindergarten through 12; emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics education; and increasing the proportion of Iowans who have post-high school education and skills training.

