Battle over Obamacare: Iowans call on Senators to oppose repeal
The battle over Obamacare on Capitol Hill is heating up as President Obama works with Congressional Democrats to plot the political defense of his signature health care law. On the opposing end, Vice President-elect Mike Pence meets with GOP members to rally his party around efforts to dispose of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC