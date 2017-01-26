Bald eagle is found shot dead and DISMEMBERED in Iowa

No looking back! President Trump invites the press to watch him work as he rides Air Force One for the first time after boarding without a wave goodbye EXCLUSIVE: No More Drama? Not quite! Desperate Mary J. Blige knocks ANOTHER $1 million off her New Jersey mansion as her soon-to-be ex demands $130,000 a month in spousal support EXCLUSIVE: Last minute hitch in Uma Thurman's custody battle with ex-fiancA©e Arpad Busson as the actress blows off court appearance to read for a play Yes, you CAN eat carbs! Expert reveals the 5 best recipes to keep you slim and full of energy - and stop you getting 'hangry' Back to his evil self: Mass murderer Charles Manson shows off his ghost-like skin and trademark gray beard in first pictures taken since his near-death health scare EXCLUSIVE: Joanna Krupa is ordered to hand over her gynecological records in defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.