April hearing set in open records dispute on police shooting
A judge will hear an Iowa newspaper's arguments for releasing records related to 2015 fatal police shooting in Burlington in April. The Hawk Eye reports an April 19 hearing has been scheduled in its effort to obtain police videos and other records.
