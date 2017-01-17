Annual bike ride across Iowa features easier northern route; Ends in Lansing
The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa - known as RAGBRAI - will start in Orange City on July 23 and continue to Lansing on July 29. The Des Moines Register reports the route covers 411 miles and climbs 13,078 feet.
