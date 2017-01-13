Alleged phone scammers busted
Four people from Dubuque are accused of having ties to a phone scam that targets elderly people for thousands of dollars. Carlos Rodriguez, Cody Allen Richey, Michael Lee Marcov and his wife Stephanie Ann Marcov are accused of Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Conspiracy spanning across 30 different states including Iowa.
