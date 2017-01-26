Air Force commander says crews enjoyed Iowa Christmas stockings
Terry Lyon, rural Toledo, received a letter from the U.S. Air Force commander in Afghanistan to whose troops Christmas stockings were assembled and sent by a group of area people. As reported in the Dec. 21 Chronicle, Terry and Eric Lyon's son, Captain Ty Lyon, an Air Force C-130 pilot was stationed at Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2015 and stockings were sent to his crew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Wed
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC