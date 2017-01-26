Air Force commander says crews enjoye...

Air Force commander says crews enjoyed Iowa Christmas stockings

Terry Lyon, rural Toledo, received a letter from the U.S. Air Force commander in Afghanistan to whose troops Christmas stockings were assembled and sent by a group of area people. As reported in the Dec. 21 Chronicle, Terry and Eric Lyon's son, Captain Ty Lyon, an Air Force C-130 pilot was stationed at Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2015 and stockings were sent to his crew.

