Ag Lunch and Learn' to focus on Iowa's water quality Friday

Jefferson County's first "Ag Lunch and Learn" is set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center's Executive Conference Room. The meeting will focus on Iowa's water quality and how it impacts you, pertaining to both farmers and non-farmers in the area.

