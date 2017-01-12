Ag Lunch and Learn' to focus on Iowa's water quality Friday
Jefferson County's first "Ag Lunch and Learn" is set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center's Executive Conference Room. The meeting will focus on Iowa's water quality and how it impacts you, pertaining to both farmers and non-farmers in the area.
