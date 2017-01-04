Across the Region: Charge against ex-...

Across the Region: Charge against ex-Iowa judge came days after union hearing

Authorities charged a former Iowa judge with insurance fraud days after she appeared in court to challenge her 2-year-old firing over the same allegation - timing that her supporters call retaliation. Former Administrative Law Judge Susan Ackerman joined her union, AFSCME Iowa Council 61, in a Polk County courtroom on Dec. 16 as the union sought to overturn an error-riddled arbitration decision that upheld her termination.

