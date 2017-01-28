A Trump supporter was charged with voting twice. Her lawyer says she shouldn't stand trial.

A woman who was arrested after voting twice for Donald Trump - and in the process becoming a flashpoint in the voter fraud debate - is incompetent to stand trial, her attorney said in a motion filed in Iowa court. Terri Lynn Rote, 56, was accused in late October of casting two ballots in the general election: an early-voting ballot at the Polk County Election Office and another at a county satellite voting location, according to police records.

