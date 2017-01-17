a Give the Guy a Chancea Iowa Trump Supporters Say

Iowa has played an important role in the presidential election process for decades as a swing state in the heart of the Midwest, and this year it swung for Donald Trump. "He won the Electoral College because of the Midwest," said Beverly Harper, a 77-year-old who worked in therapeutic horseback riding from Bettendorf, Iowa, "You take Wisconsin, Iowa all those states and Pennsylvania also.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.