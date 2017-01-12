2 arrested in protest in US Sen. Gras...

2 arrested in protest in US Sen. Grassley's Iowa office

4 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A news release by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the arrests followed a four-hour sit-in Friday at Grassley's office in Des Moines to protest the nomination of fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. The group says Hugh Espey, executive director of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund, and Reddit Hudson, regional director for the NAACP, were arrested.

