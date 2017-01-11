11-year-old Iowa girl debuts on 'Dance Moms'

Eleven-year-old Maesi Caes, of Altoona, rehearsed for years at the Becky Nalevanko Dance and Tumbling studio before getting her shot on the reality TV show "Dance Moms." Maesi and her mother, Jaime, wrapped up the seventh season of the show, calling the experience "the biggest roller coaster of emotions you will ever go through."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.