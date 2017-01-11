11-year-old Iowa girl debuts on 'Danc...

11-year-old Iowa girl debuts on 'Dance Moms'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Eleven-year-old Maesi Caes, of Altoona, rehearsed for years at the Becky Nalevanko Dance and Tumbling studio before getting her shot on the reality TV show "Dance Moms." Maesi and her mother, Jaime, wrapped up the seventh season of the show, calling the experience "the biggest roller coaster of emotions you will ever go through."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC