Wisconsin officials file charges against Iowan in lottery fixing scheme
A former lottery computer administrator from Iowa and a friend from Texas have been charged in Wisconsin with racketeering and theft by fraud. Eddie Tipton of Iowa and Robert Rhodes of Texas were charged by the state's attorney general in documents filed Thursday.
