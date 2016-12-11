Vilsack to fellow Democrats: Don't write off rural America
The Secretary of Agriculture is the only remaining member of President Obama's cabinet and one of the longest-serving Agriculture secretaries in history. After eight years as the voice of rural America, Tom Vilsack will soon begin packing up his corner office overlooking the National Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov 22
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC