Two employees treated for smoke inhalation after Washington fire
Three employees were inside the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters arrived within minutes, and were able to contain the fire before it could spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC