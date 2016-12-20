the Music Man Will March Into The Car...

the Music Man Will March Into The Carnegie This January

Professor Harold Hill will be marching into The Carnegie with his 76 trombones next month for The Carnegie's production of THE MUSIC MAN, playing weekends January 19-29, 2017. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boy's band that he vows to organize.

