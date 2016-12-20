Some Iowa voters return to cast ballots in special election
Polls opened Tuesday morning for a special election to fill the District 45 seat left open by the September death of Iowa Democratic Sen. Joe Seng. The eastern Iowa district includes parts of Davenport.
