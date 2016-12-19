Six Iowa Electors Vote to Elect Donald Trump
"Well, the big surprise is Donald Trump receives six votes, the six electoral votes from Iowa," quipped Terry Brandstad, the Republican Governor of Iowa and the man who has been tapped by President-elect Donald J. Trump to be ambassador to China, as he announced the results of the electoral college vote from the Ray room at the Capitol. The result of the electoral college vote in Iowa may not have been a surprise to Governor Branstad, but it was a disappointment to many who tried to persuade the electors to vote for anyone other than Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov 22
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC