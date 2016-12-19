Six Iowa Electors Vote to Elect Donald Trump

"Well, the big surprise is Donald Trump receives six votes, the six electoral votes from Iowa," quipped Terry Brandstad, the Republican Governor of Iowa and the man who has been tapped by President-elect Donald J. Trump to be ambassador to China, as he announced the results of the electoral college vote from the Ray room at the Capitol. The result of the electoral college vote in Iowa may not have been a surprise to Governor Branstad, but it was a disappointment to many who tried to persuade the electors to vote for anyone other than Donald Trump.

