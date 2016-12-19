Six Iowa Electors Vote to Elect Donal...

Six Iowa Electors Vote to Elect Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WHO-TV

"Well, the big surprise is Donald Trump receives six votes, the six electoral votes from Iowa," quipped Terry Brandstad, the Republican Governor of Iowa and the man who has been tapped by President-elect Donald J. Trump to be ambassador to China, as he announced the results of the electoral college vote from the Ray room at the Capitol. The result of the electoral college vote in Iowa may not have been a surprise to Governor Branstad, but it was a disappointment to many who tried to persuade the electors to vote for anyone other than Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec 5 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec 1 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov 22 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
News Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08) Nov '16 venus from orlando 42
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC