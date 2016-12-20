Roughly 288,000 Iowans rely on private water supplies but may not...
Roughly 288,000 Iowans rely on private water supplies but may not know just what they're drinking because their wells' water quality is unregulated. Moreover, many well owners IowaWatch spoke with during an investigation this past year in southwest Iowa said they largely were unconcerned, even though tests revealed high levels of nitrates and bacteria in some of their wells.
