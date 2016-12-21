Program that helps dementia patients running low on funds

A statewide program that helps those suffering with dementia could soon run out of funding, meaning patients will no longer be able to stay out of the hospital, at home with their families. The HERO Project, which is run through the Alzheimer's Association and depends on a federal grant, helps families across Iowa, including Pella resident Linda Blatt, whose brother, Larry Kaplan, was diagnosed with the disease four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.