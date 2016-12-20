Pressure's on Iowa's GOP majority to ...

Pressure's on Iowa's GOP majority to pass tax relief

8 hrs ago

Hull Sen. Randy Feenstra is living the dream as a Republican legislator tasked with reforming, rewriting and reducing Iowa's income taxes. Feenstra, 47, enters his third term in the Iowa Senate next month as the newly named chairman of the Senate's tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and part of a GOP majority that controls the Iowa Senate for the first time in a decade along with a Republican-led Iowa House and GOP governor.

