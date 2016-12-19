Obama says Democrats lost by not showing up
DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building December 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building December 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov 22
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC