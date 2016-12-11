Obama grants commutations to 2 Iowa men in drug cases
The names of Anthony Dodd, of Davenport, and Aaron Rees, of Pleasantville, were on a list of those who received the commutations Monday. Both men's life sentences were shortened to 20 years.
